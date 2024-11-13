Poll war: DMK readies army of orators

TIRUCHY: The DMK, whose leaders are known for their ‘gift of the gab’, seems to be upping its game as the party has handpicked and groomed 182 young orators to campaign for the party in the 2026 Assembly elections. These speakers have been selected after multi-level competitions and training camps from a total of 17,000 aspirants.

Since its initial days, DMK grew in Tamil soil through its leaders’ speeches and writings. Many of its leaders were fiery orators who could captivate the masses through their literary and emotional oration. DMK founder CN Annadurai described EVR Periyar’s public meetings as “Tamil Nadu’s first evening colleges”. Late DMK leader K Anbazhagan, in a book, equated ‘speech’ to ‘service’ (thondu).

To reclaim the party’s peerless distinction in public speaking, DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin tasked deputy CM and youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin to infuse fresh blood into the art by identifying 100 young orators. Since last June, DMK youth wing functionaries have been reaching out to colleges for their Kalaignar Karunanidhi centenary speech competition titled “En Uyrinum Melana” -- the Tamil words with which the late Dravidian leader used to begin his speeches.

DMK youth wing state deputy secretary S Joel said 85 judges selected 913 orators at the district-level. The shortlisted contestants attended training camps that featured classes from Dravidian ideologues and renowned orators, and received books to read, he said. The 913 contestants received a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each from the respective district secretaries.