Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin laid foundation for 29 HR&CE projects worth Rs 190 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on behalf of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, inaugurated 27 completed projects valued at Rs 42.75 crore and laid foundation stones for 29 new projects worth Rs 190.40 crore across Tamil Nadu, via video conference.

During the event, Stalin inaugurated 25 completed projects, which were carried out to enhance the infrastructure facilities at 15 temples across the state, including Rs 4.35 crore-worth renovated road to Marudhamalai Murugan temple in Coimbatore, new halls for Mariyamman temple at Samayapuram in Tiruchy at the cost of Rs 4.63 crore, a new marriage hall at Sivaloganathar temple, Thirupungur in Mayiladuthurai district and Renugambal temple in Tiruvannamalai at the cost of Rs 3.2 crore and Rs 3.65 crore respectively, commercial complexes, parking lots and other facilities in various temple and zonal joint commissioners office at Nagapattinam and Salem.

The foundation stones were also laid for 25 new projects in 18 temples, located in districts such as Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Erode, Dindigul, and Chennai. Plans include constructing zonal offices in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, and Krishnagiri. Altogether, these projects are estimated to cost Rs 190.40 crore.

Stalin also laid the foundation stone for a memorial of Sangam-era poet Avvaiyar in Thulasiyapattinam village near Vedaranyam in the district. The manimandapam is expected to cost about Rs 19 crore.