Lubrizol signs MoU to create medical manufacturing facility near Chennai

CHENNAI: A specialty chemicals company, Lubrizol, and Industrial conglomerate Polyhose signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the presence of Industries Minister TRB Rajaa to create a medical manufacturing facility near Chennai.

The facility will increase Lubrizol’s local medical tubing volume five-fold, creating easier access to life-saving medical tubing in India and in markets around the world via export. High-quality medical tubing produced via the partnership will be used in neurovascular and cardiovascular medical applications, such as balloon catheters and minimally invasive procedure catheters.

“This agreement brings precision manufacturing technology into India – a new business opportunity for the country to serve critical care markets in India and across the globe,” said Bhavana Bindra, Lubrizol’s Managing Director India, Middle East and Africa.

Rajaa said that this collaboration, with an investment of around Rs 200 crores, will produce high-quality medical tubing used in critical applications such as neurovascular and cardiovascular treatments, including intravenous catheters, hemodialysis tubes, central venous catheters, ureteral stents, brain stimulation and much more.