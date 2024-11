HYDERABAD/CHENNAI : Actor Kasthuri Shankar was arrested by a special team of the Tamil Nadu police on Saturday in Narsingi police station limits here for her alleged remarks against Telugu people during an event in Chennai last month.

A top Cyberabad police official confirmed to TNIE that the actor was arrested in the city by cops from Tamil Nadu.

TN police sources said that she had been evading arrest by taking refuge at a friend’s house in Hyderabad. The actor would now be brought to Chennai and produced before a magistrate court, they added.

On Friday, the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC dismissed an anticipatory bail petition filed by Kasthuri in a case registered against her by the Madurai Thirunagar police over her remarks.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who passed the order, said, “The petitioner’s speech clearly hovers around hate speech. In a diverse country like ours, there must be zero tolerance whenever such speech is made by demeaning a particular group of people based on their language.”