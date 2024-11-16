DMK, AIADMK interested in trading charges, not in people’s welfare, says court

CHENNAI: Justice P Velmurugan of Madras High Court on Friday commented that both the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK are interested more in trading charges against each other and not seem to show interest in the welfare of the people of the state.

He made the comments while hearing the petitions filed by former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju, who prayed for quashing a pending defamation suit against him, and AIADMK MP and former minister CVe Shanmugam seeking a CBI probe into the attack and ransacking of the party’s headquarters on July 11, 2022.

The judge quashed the defamation suit against Raju pending in a local court in Madurai, finding no ground of defamatory contents against Chief Minister MK Stalin in the speech made by Raju while addressing a protest meeting in Madurai in 2023.

However, the judge said both the Dravidian majors are levelling allegations against each other and do not seem to care for the welfare of the people.

They are indulging in trading charges probably for their existence, he added.

Meanwhile, Justice Velmurugan directed the CB-CID to expedite the probe into the attack and ransacking of the AIADMK headquarters allegedly perpetrated by supporters of former CM O Panneerselvam on July 11, 2022, hours before the crucial general council meeting. The judge also directed the investigating agency to file the final report without delay.

Hearing another petition filed by Shanmugam praying for quashing a defamation suit filed for making derogatory comments against the chief minister while addressing a meeting at Kolianur in Villupuram in September 2023, the judge said Shanmugam, being a former minister and law graduate, shall maintain dignity and decorum when making comments in the public.

Even though the opposition party has a legitimate right to criticise the ruling dispensation, caution and politeness have to be followed, the judge said, and adjourned the case to November 22.