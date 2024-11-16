Tamil Nadu

Minor attempts to hack boy with sickle in Tirunelveli, 70-year-old caught in middle injured

The 17-year-old boy was eventually calmed down by his friends and taken away on a two-wheeler.
Following complaints lodged by the injured woman and the 16-year-old boy, the Tirunelveli town police registered a case and apprehended the 17-year-old.
Following complaints lodged by the injured woman and the 16-year-old boy, the Tirunelveli town police registered a case and apprehended the 17-year-old.(Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli town police apprehended a 17-year-old boy for attempting to hack a 16-year-old boy with a sickle here on Friday, over a dispute on bursting crackers during Deepavali. The CCTV footage of the incident, in which the younger boy used a 70-year-old woman to defend himself, went viral on social media.

The issue allegedly began during Deepavali celebrations on Kariya Manicka Perumal Temple Street, where the two minors were involved in a heated argument. The conflict escalated on Thursday night, following which the 17-year-old chased the younger boy through the streets with a sickle.

In the heat of the moment, the 16-year-old used a 70-year-old woman, Lakshmi, to shield himself. The woman walking on the same road, lost her balance and fell, sustaining injuries to her hand and leg. The 17-year-old boy was eventually calmed down by his friends and taken away on a two-wheeler.

Following complaints lodged by the injured woman and the 16-year-old boy, the Tirunelveli town police registered a case and apprehended the 17-year-old. He was presented before the juvenile justice board and remanded to a juvenile observation home. The CCTV footage of the chase has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the surge in violence among minors in the district.

Minor
apprehend

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com