Spontaneous rainfall lashes Thoothukudi district

THOOTHUKUDI: Widespread showers lashed Thoothukudi on Friday, with the district recording an average of 12.46 mm rainfall, as per data received till 6.30 am on Friday. While the city witnessed drizzle throughout the day, intermittent showers were recorded at Tiruchendur, Kulasekarapattinam, Vilathikulam, Sathankulam and Kovilpatti regions.

Sources said power outages were reported in several areas of the district, following the rainfall coupled with thunder and lightning during the overnight hours. Villages such as Palankulam, Anandapuram, Periyathalai, Pannambarai, Puthukinaru, and Valliammalpuram near Sathankulam faced electricity failure since Friday morning, and power was restored only in the evening, sources added.

Meanwhile, a parapet wall located in the fourth floor of the 23rd block at TTPS camp - 1 employees quarters was damaged in the rainfall. Following this, residents urged the officials concerned to inspect the stability of the decades-old building.

As the Tiruchendur region witnessed 6 cm rainfall on Thursday night, police department prohibited devotees from staying at the Tiruchendur Murugan temple beach, in the wake of full moon day worships, sources said.