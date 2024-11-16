Tackle floods by bringing in experts

I have lived in Chennai for over five decades in the same locality opposite the erstwhile Dasaprakash Hotel in Egmore off Poonamalee High Road. This is an older part of Chennai which had infrastructure built by the British, especially in areas like Egmore, Kellys and Kilpauk.

Through my early years, I can recall only one major flood in 1978; the area I live in has largely been free of inundation, and I think, I can speak for the whole city as well.

However, in the last 10-15 years, floods have become a common occurrence, almost on an annual basis. In 2015, the main roads were flooded, but it was the 2023 monsoon which dealt a traumatic experience for us. For the first time in 52 years, floodwater entered the ground floor of our residence. The unexpected rise in the levels happened within 15 minutes due to which my octogenarian mother had to be quickly evacuated to the first floor by stairs along with other necessities.

With three rivers and the magnificent sea on the eastern side acting as natural drains, there is no reason why Chennai should face rampant flooding. While climate change is an accepted reality (by most!) cities have to learn to adapt. While many solutions laid out by experts like sponge cities and flood plains are time consuming or cost prohibitive, baby steps can be taken in many ways:

For instance, during heavy rains, the pumping of water from the main roads into the surrounding lanes, where most of the population resides, compounds the problems for the residents. While this is done to keep the main roads motorable, it leaves those living in these lanes marooned and inaccessible for days.