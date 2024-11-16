Tackle floods by bringing in experts

I have lived in Chennai for over five decades in the same locality opposite the erstwhile Dasaprakash Hotel in Egmore off Poonamalee High Road. This is an older part of Chennai which had infrastructure built by the British, especially in areas like Egmore, Kellys and Kilpauk.
Through my early years, I can recall only one major flood in 1978; the area I live in has largely been free of inundation, and I think, I can speak for the whole city as well.
However, in the last 10-15 years, floods have become a common occurrence, almost on an annual basis. In 2015, the main roads were flooded, but it was the 2023 monsoon which dealt a traumatic experience for us. For the first time in 52 years, floodwater entered the ground floor of our residence. The unexpected rise in the levels happened within 15 minutes due to which my octogenarian mother had to be quickly evacuated to the first floor by stairs along with other necessities.
With three rivers and the magnificent sea on the eastern side acting as natural drains, there is no reason why Chennai should face rampant flooding. While climate change is an accepted reality (by most!) cities have to learn to adapt. While many solutions laid out by experts like sponge cities and flood plains are time consuming or cost prohibitive, baby steps can be taken in many ways:
For instance, during heavy rains, the pumping of water from the main roads into the surrounding lanes, where most of the population resides, compounds the problems for the residents. While this is done to keep the main roads motorable, it leaves those living in these lanes marooned and inaccessible for days.
The main concern is the inexplicable increase in road heights over the years which has disrupted the natural run off of excess flood water. Newer constructions, understandably, increase plot height to escape the ever increasing road-height!
Despite several Madras High Court rulings, GCC is still not ensuring the proper milling of roads. Initiatives like Slope/Level maps, pumping stations, GIS mapping are all rendered redundant if this issue is left unaddressed by the authorities. This is one of the biggest problems facing residents across the city.
Cost effective and efficient solutions like permeable pavements, percolation pits, depressed road medians/ roundabouts with actual soil beneath and hedge cover will act as natural drains to recharge groundwater.
The ongoing metro rail work cannot be faulted as infrastructure projects did not spring up on us and planners must have taken run-off into account even while on the drawing board. Interestingly, the entire underground section work of the metro rail on Poonamalee High road never caused flooding in our localities in the past.
The time has come for bringing in experts to create a template year-round clearing of drains (and not just before the monsoon), de-silting of waterbodies, removal of debris and waste instead of knee jerk activities. This will ensure a secondary benefit as well – a watchful eye against encroachers and illegal constructions on waterbodies, as well.
In the near future a separate body, devoid of revenue generation or collection, may have to be created by each state to address floods and other calamities that cities all over the country are sure to face.
(The author is an advocate practising in the Madras High Court and resident of Chennai for over 50 years)