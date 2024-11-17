Digital crop survey involving TN agriculture students halted after controversy

COIMBATORE: A week after launching the digital crop survey, involving agriculture college students and faculty, the state government has temporarily stopped it on Saturday following strong opposition from political parties, including AIADMK, and parents.

As per the directions of agriculture department, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), had roped in around 21,000 students from 28 affiliated colleges and 18 constituent colleges across the state to carry out the digital crop survey and to feed data relating to farmland across the state using the mobile-based application developed by Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency under Union government’s Agristack project.

The state agriculture department had handed over the work to TNAU after the staff of the revenue and agriculture departments refused to carry out the work. The department had asked the university to complete the work quickly so that it could submit the report to the central government.

The university, on the other hand, postponed the scheduled practical examination and study tours to ensure the work is carried out smoothly.

Meanwhile, the survey that started last Friday was not without incidents, as a girl student suffered a snake-bite in Tiruvannamalai district, and a gang associated with a stone quarry assaulted the students and agriculture officers in Tiruvallur district.

An assistant professor from Namakkal, who preferred anonymity, told TNIE the TNAU roped in the students for the survey without any prior information.