DMK man lodges complaint against Vilathikulam MLA GV Markandeyan

THOOTHUKUDI: DMK Pudur Union West deputy secretary filed a complaint with the party headquarters and the director general of police (DGP), against the Vilathikulam MLA GV Markandeyan for conducting a 'bhoomi pooja' for the construction of a ration shop on the former's land at Vembur.

Sources said, SS Ravi of Vembur, who is DMK's Pudur Union West deputy secretary, claimed that he owns 49 cents of land at Vembur in the Vilathikulam constituency. MLA Markandeyan had allegedly conducted a 'bhoomi pooja' on this land for the construction of a ration shop at Vembur and had allegedly expedited construction works.

Claiming that this land belongs to his family, Ravi lodged a complaint against Markandeyan with the party headquarters and the DGP stating that Markandeyan was constructing the building unlawfully by encroaching the land. The land is in the name of Ravi's mother, who is also a DMK supporter, Ravi said. Markandeyan conducted 'bhoomi pooja' along with the officials when Ravi was out of the station. The legislator disliked him since he sought a party ticket to contest in assembly elections before. A few weeks ago, the MLA allegedly asked permission to construct an anganwadi building on Ravi's land and continues to take advantage, he said.

If the party headquarters does not intervene and stop such encroachment, it would demonstrate insignificance shown towards the party's decades-old members. Sources said, Markandeyan recently jumped to DMK from AIADMK in 2021.

While speaking to TNIE, Markandeyan said that the land is a natham porambokke nandavanam, and he denied it being a private land. "The land was identified by a block development officer as funds for the ration shop was sanctioned a month ago. If Ravi has valid documents, he should approach the court and prove his ownership, he said.