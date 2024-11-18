Over 3K child marriage complaints in TN last year; 1,995 were stopped

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu received a total of 3,049 child marriage complaints in 2023, with an average of nearly eight cases being reported to social welfare department on a daily basis. While 1,995 of these marriages were successfully stopped, 1,054 were carried out.

Despite over a thousand marriages being reported, only 808 first information reports (FIRs) were registered, majority of which were for marriages that had already taken place, a petition filed under RTI Act revealed.

Dindigul district led the state in the number of complaints received (175 cases), while Namakkal recorded the highest number of child marriages conducted (117). Western districts occupied at least three spots in the top five for both the highest number of marriage complaints reported and the most child marriages conducted.

Followed by Namakkal, most marriages were conducted in Erode (62), Cuddalore (56), Dindigul (54) and Coimbatore (46). As regards the districts where most complaints were received, Dindigul was followed by Namakkal (171), Theni (161), Cuddalore (150) and Salem (143). In Tiruchy district, 103 complaints were received of which 48 marriages were conducted. However, only four FIRs had been registered.

“We see a significant number of child marriages among marginalised communities and tribal groups in districts like Erode. Many of these go unreported, and it is crucial that special attention is given to these regions,” said G Karuppasamy of READ NGO, which works with children in Erode.