Over 3K child marriage complaints in TN last year; 1,995 were stopped

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu received a total of 3,049 child marriage complaints in 2023, with an average of nearly eight cases being reported to social welfare department on a daily basis. While 1,995 of these marriages were successfully stopped, 1,054 were carried out.
Despite over a thousand marriages being reported, only 808 first information reports (FIRs) were registered, majority of which were for marriages that had already taken place, a petition filed under RTI Act revealed.
Dindigul district led the state in the number of complaints received (175 cases), while Namakkal recorded the highest number of child marriages conducted (117). Western districts occupied at least three spots in the top five for both the highest number of marriage complaints reported and the most child marriages conducted.
Followed by Namakkal, most marriages were conducted in Erode (62), Cuddalore (56), Dindigul (54) and Coimbatore (46). As regards the districts where most complaints were received, Dindigul was followed by Namakkal (171), Theni (161), Cuddalore (150) and Salem (143). In Tiruchy district, 103 complaints were received of which 48 marriages were conducted. However, only four FIRs had been registered.
“We see a significant number of child marriages among marginalised communities and tribal groups in districts like Erode. Many of these go unreported, and it is crucial that special attention is given to these regions,” said G Karuppasamy of READ NGO, which works with children in Erode.
Activists also claimed that the actual number of child marriages in Tamil Nadu is likely to be much higher. Child marriage is not just a legal violation but an emotional, physical and psychological abuse which deprives children of their childhood. Activists have stressed on the need for better coordination across departments and a microscopic approach to eradicate the menace.
The state, however, is yet to release a standard operating procedure to tackle the issue. A committee was formed in 2021 to address gaps in the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Child Marriage Rules, particularly around the roles of stakeholders and government departments.
“Child marriages stem from complex social, cultural and economic factors. Authorities have to identify and address the specific causes in each block and district which report high number of such marriages,” Karuppasamy said. He added that the centre has been cutting budget allocation for children’s welfare in the past 10 years and the burden on the state is increasing.
While initiatives like Pudhumai Penn have been introduced to encourage education of girls, activists said a comprehensive study is needed to understand the root causes of the issue. However, the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, which can proactively undertake studies, is non-functional at present. Appointing dedicated child marriage probation officers in high-risk districts and ensuring that village child protection committees are properly funded may also help.
Health professionals also emphasised the importance of age-appropriate, comprehensive sex education as a key measure. “A girl’s reproductive system is fully developed only by the age of 21. Early pregnancies, especially before 21, carry a higher risk of health complications for the mother and the child,” said KS Jeyarani Kamaraj, an obstetrician and gynecologist. Providing young girls with education about sexual health has been proven to reduce the incidence of early pregnancies and improve overall health outcomes, she added.