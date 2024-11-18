Repay TV cost back to customer, consumer forum in Sivaganga tells Flipkart

SIVAGANGA: The district consumer disputes redressal commission in Sivaganga recently directed e-commerce company Flipkart to repay the cost of a television back to a petitioner as the company delivered a different model of the same brand.

According to petitioner S Abdul Rahman of Sivaganga, he ordered a 55-inch television of a particular brand on October 7, 2023 in Flipkart and got the television on October 10, 2023, for which he paid Rs 28,647. When the television got repaired in March, 2024, he came to know that he had received a different model of the same brand.

Though the package of the television said that it was the model he ordered, the television he received was different. When he flagged the malfunction in the device, the television brand refused to rectify it by claiming that the warranty period would not cover a different model. Despite several calls and mails, Flipkart failed to sort out the issue.

President P Balasubramaniam and member S Goodwin Salamanraj of the commission said that Flipkart delivered a television that was not ordered by the petitioner and it has been proved. The television also got repaired before the warranty period, which is also proven. This led to the brand not being able to sort out the repair issue. Hence, it has been proven that lack of service and unfair trade practices are followed by Flipkart.

The commission directed Flipkart to repay the purchase cost of Rs 28,647 back to the petitioner, Rs 20,000 for causing mental agony and financial loss along with Rs 10,000 as litigation expenses.