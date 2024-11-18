Residents of Chinna Udappu village near Madurai stage protest against eviction

MADURAI: The residents of Chinna Udappu staged a protest on Sunday seeking alternative land and enhanced compensation, when the officials came to the village in the morning to evict them as part of airport extension works.

According to sources, a total of 633.17 acres of land is required for the extension of Madurai airport, for which the land of 90 residents of the village are to be acquired. When the officials arrived at the village for eviction on Sunday, the residents staged a protest preventing the policemen and authorities from conducting the eviction drive.

Speaking to TNIE, C Udaiyar (56), one of the residents, said that a majority of the villagers are Devendrakula Vellalars. "Though we have received compensation from the government, the money is not as per the latest land price," he alleged.

Another resident, Ramma (55) said that the officials had given false assurances to provide alternative places, but later forced us to leave the place without any prior notice. "Even Sri Lanka refugees received better treatment than us in terms of benefits," she said.

Further, R Vigneshkumar (27) demanded the authorities to provide them three cents of land in the city limits, and enhanced compensation with basic facilities, including school for children and a burial ground for the people.

When contacted, a senior official from the district administration said the villagers have to approach the court for enhancement, and denied claims of giving assurance about providing alternative land.