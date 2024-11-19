Oral contraceptives do not raise blood pressure in women during workout: Study

CHENNAI: Oral contraceptives do not increase the blood pressure response in women during large muscle exercise (like cycling or running), reveals a recent study conducted by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras.

Oral contraceptives or birth control pills are taken by women to prevent pregnancy and reduce acne, menstrual cramps, and the risk of ovarian cysts. Although certain oral contraceptives are known to raise resting blood pressure, the exercise blood pressure response during intense workout is not currently well understood.

The researchers, including from the University of Minnesota, US, found that both oral contraceptive use and general fluctuations in endogenous ovarian hormone (like estrogen) in young women (20-25 years of age), did not influence blood pressure. The results were similar with lower body exercise and activation of skeletal muscle sensory neurons – known to contribute to exaggerated blood pressure responses in people with cardiovascular diseases.

“According to a study by Martin and colleagues, around 70% of female athletes took oral contraceptives at some point in their career and thus it is important to understand how they affect blood pressure. The findings of this study have wide applications and are of importance as it sheds light on the influence of oral contraceptives on blood pressure response to exercise in women,” said Ninitha AJ, Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras.