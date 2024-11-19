Tamil Nadu revenue officials to boycott work from Nov 26

CHENNAI: Upset over the Tamil Nadu government’s failure to fulfill their long-pending demands, the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association has announced plans to boycott work and stage a sit-in protest from November 26. The association said they had already staged a protest in May 2023, urging the government to address their grievances.

Following this, discussions were held with three ministers and senior officials, who promised that their demands would be met. One of these demands was to notify changes to the nomenclature of junior and senior revenue inspectors in service rules.

“This particular demand does not impose any financial burden on the government, yet it remains unfulfilled,” said a statement from the association signed by general secretary S Sankaralingam and state president MP Murugaiyan.

The association also highlighted that they have been demanding the filling of office assistant posts since February 2021. Additionally, promotions to senior revenue inspector posts have been stalled for past two years.

The association accused the finance department of attempting to phase out key positions by transferring responsibilities such as urban land tax collection. Despite a decision to halt these measures, certain officials are allegedly trying to implement them, causing widespread discontent among employees.

In light of these issues, the association announced its plan to protest starting November 26 which is expected to affect the public in terms of obtaining various documents.