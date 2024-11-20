Madurai court sentences G. Sri Kalpana to life imprisonment for the murder of lawyer D.P. Kamaraj

MADURAI: The Madurai District Court on Tuesday sentenced G. Sri Kalpana to life imprisonment for the 2014 murder of D.P. Kamaraj, a lawyer and son-in-law of former Union Minister Dalit Ezhilmalai.

Kalpana, who was the president of Puratchi Bharatham Katchi in Kolathur at the time, had hired Kamaraj to settle a dispute after purchasing 1,400 sq. ft. of land. However, the prosecution alleged that Kamaraj, after gaining possession of the land documents, intimidated and mistreated her while demanding large sums of money.

On August 28, 2014, Kamaraj visited Kalpana’s apartment around 12:30 p.m., instructing her to prepare the money, while his junior waited in the car outside. An hour later, Kalpana called for help, claiming Kamaraj had fallen unconscious. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. Initially, the police registered a case of suspicious death, which was later changed to murder following an inquest and autopsy.