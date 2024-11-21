Palani rope car resumes service after 43 days

DINDIGUL: Devotees visiting the Lord Dhandayuthapani Temple in Palani, Dindigul district, are greatly relieved as the rope car service resumed operations on Monday after a 43-day maintenance break.

The Palani Thandayuthapani Swamy Temple is one of Tamil Nadu's most prominent shrines, attracting thousands of devotees each day. While there are three routes to the temple — steps, a winch, and a rope car — the rope car is the preferred option as it reaches the hilltop in just two minutes. However, the service is routinely halted for monthly and annual maintenance.

This year, the rope car service was suspended on October 7 for comprehensive maintenance work. New iron rods, shafts with bearings, and polished boxes were repaired and replaced at a cost of `6 lakh. Additionally, special pujas were conducted for the rope car coaches and motors prior to its reopening.

The resumption of the rope car service has brought immense happiness to devotees, ensuring a quicker and more convenient journey to the temple.