Murder on Tamil Nadu school campus: Teachers stage stir, want special law for protection

CHENNAI: Teachers’ associations, on Thursday, staged protests in front of chief education offices in various districts, condemning the murder of Ramani, a 26-year-old temporary teacher at Mallipattinam Government Higher Secondary School in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

They called for the enactment of a separate law to prevent violence against teachers and urged the need for improving security measures in schools.

“We took out the protest as, now, anyone can enter the government school campuses,” said a government school teacher protesting in Egmore.

The associations also criticised the government for failing to fulfil several promises made in the DMK manifesto citing financial constraints. “At the very least, the government should prioritise our safety and lives,” the teacher added.

Protesters demanded immediate implementation of safety measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras and the appointment of watchmen in schools. Although the murder took place due to personal reasons, teachers and students are now in fear due to the lack of security measures in educational institutions, they added.