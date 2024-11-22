Poor facilities plague Tamil Nadu's Sathanur Fossil Wood Park

PERAMBALUR: Visitors to the National Fossil Wood Park at Sathanur village in the district are facing difficulties due to a lack of adequate facilities including a road, bus and signboards. The park was developed on behalf of the Geological Department on the site where a fossil tree was discovered by geologist MS Krishnan in 1940.

A museum and the Sathanur Petrified Tree Education Centre (SAPTEC) were set up at the site in October 2021. Hundreds including students visit the park daily. However, the road leading to this park is in a poor state and flanked by Seemai Karuvelam trees.

There are no adequate signboards around the park and the existing ones are rusted or damaged. Also, bus services from Perambalur and Ariyalur to the village are inadequate. No action was taken to improve the park despite several petitions to the authorities, rue residents. G Parthiban, a resident of Sathanur, told TNIE,

“The fossil wood park is very poorly maintained. The road gets waterlogged during rains and heavy vehicles ruin it further. The bus shelter near the park should be renovated. There is neither water facility for visitors nor any store to buy it. A shop should be set up here through a women’s self-help group.” R Ravikumar, a visitor said,

“The lack of signboards confuses tourists on the location of the park. There are not enough benches in the park. All the facilities should be improved. A bus service connecting the Geo Park at Karai, Sathanur National Fossil Wood Park and Kottarai Dam is also required.” “Pamphlets about the fossil tree and its history should be provided to visitors.

The information on the park should be added on the district website. It has the potential to become a big tourist destination,” he added. When contacted, a Tourism Department official in Tiruchy told TNIE, “Considering the number of tourists coming here, we have provided the necessary facilities including toilets. As the number of tourists increases we will make available other facilities. We are taking steps to ensure that.”