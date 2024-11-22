Rain batters Thoothukudi, district records 3 cm rainfall

THOOTHUKUDI: Intense rainfall battered Thoothukudi during the night hours, with the district recording an average of 3 cm rainfall on Thursday. Two huts were partly damaged, while one hut and a pucca house were fully damaged in the widespread rainfall.

According to data sourced from the revenue department, the district registered an average rainfall of 31.11 mm with Tiruchendur recording 61.50 mm rainfall, Surangudi 61 mm, Kayalpattinam 43 mm, Srivaikuntam 42.30 mm, and Kadambur 40 mm.

Following heavy rainfall in Tiruchendur, streets in Rathaveethi, Rajkanna Nagar, Sivanthinagar, Jeyanthi Nagar and nearby areas were flooded. However, the stagnant water got drained within a few hours. Though schools were reopened, several parents were hesitant to send their wards for classes due to rain alerts and poor weather condition, sources said.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan visited the waterlogged areas of P&T Colony, Kathirvel Nagar, Millerpuram and nearby areas. Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, along with the commissioner L Madhubalan, inspected water evacuation works at Burma colony, Palpandi Nagar, Muthukrishna Nagar, P&T colony, Annai Tresa Nagar and BMC school areas.

It may be noted that the IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area on Friday.