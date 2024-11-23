CPM wants probe into TNEB’S ‘role’ in Adani scam

CHENNAI: The CPM, one of the allies of the ruling DMK, has urged the state government to order a thorough investigation into the alleged bribery involving Adani Group, Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and other entities.

The party will also hold a statewide demonstration in front of central government offices in district headquarters on November 28 on the issue. In Chennai alone, the protest will be held on November 27, and CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan will lead the protest.

In a press statement issued on Friday, Balakrishnan also demanded the cancellation of contract signed by the state government with Adani Group companies for purchasing electricity at inflated rates.

The Adani Group, which has been accused of engaging in various corrupt practices with the support and cooperation of the Modi-led BJP union government, has now been alleged to have engaged in another major scam as per the indictment of the US Department of Justice, the press release added.