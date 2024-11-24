Relief to crops damaged by rain after assessment: TN Agriculture Minister

CUDDALORE: After conducting proper assessments, relief would be provided to farmers for crop damage during the recent rains, said Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M R K Panneerselvam on Friday.

Over the last three days, he said, rainfall across 19 districts has inundated 7,093 hectares of land. Relief would be provided, after assessments, if crop losses exceed 33%, he said, adding that the agriculture and horticulture departments are prepared to undertake the assessment work in the affected areas.

"Sudden rains are a natural occurrence. Before the onset of the northeast monsoon, Chief Minister M K Stalin conducted review meetings to identify the most-affected sectors and ensure their preparedness. In line with this, agricultural teams have been formed in all districts," he said.

"So far, preliminary data indicates that 3,989 hectares of farmland have been inundated," he said, assuring that officials are working to drain the water. "Crops are at risk of getting damaged only if water stagnates for more than five days. The CM ensures timely action even before demands are raised," the minister said.

Reiterating that the district is prepared to face natural disasters, he said over 400 waterlogging spots have been identified across the district and officers have been appointed to monitor those areas.

On Friday, Panneerselvam inspected the ongoing preparatory works at the St Vallanar Higher Secondary School in Thirupathiripuliyur, where Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has been scheduled to take part in an event during the latter's Cuddalore district visit on November 25. Udhayanidhi would distribute sports equipment and welfare assistance during the event.

Collector Sibi Aditya Senthil Kumar, SP R Rajaram, Cuddalore Corporation Mayor Sundari Raja and Commissioner S Anu accompanied Panneerselvam during the inspection.