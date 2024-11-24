Resolution to annex Mapilaiyoorani with Thoothukudi corpn passed

THOOTHUKUDI: After a heated argument at the grama sabha meeting held at Mapilaiyoorani panchayat, a resolution to annex the panchayat with Thoothukudi corporation was passed here on Saturday.

District Collector K Elambahavath chaired the meeting at Thirupani Chettikulam village near Srivaikuntam. Addressing the meeting, he said that the farmers should opt for businesses allied to agriculture like honey bee rearing, and vegetable gardening for an additional income.

During the meeting at Mapilaiyoorani, members of the women's self-help groups urged to pass the resolution to attach the panchayat with the Thoothukudi corporation. It evoked a heated argument with civic body officials and one Advocate Madasamy.

Advocate Madasamy opposed the resolution alleging that free patta for more than 8,000 people living in 'poramboke' lands are pending. If the panchayat is annexed, disbursal of free pattas will be affected, he said.

However, the women's self self-help groups' leader Antony Prema said that basic amenities like water supply, roads, street lights, garbage collection, and stormwater drains are not implemented in the panchayat, which is one of the biggest areas consisting of a population of over one lakh. Adding the village with the nearby corporation will be the permanent solution, she said. However, after a heated argument, the civic body passed the resolution.