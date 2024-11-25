Nothing wrong in allies seeking share in TN government: Vanathi Srinivasan

COIMBATORE: BJP Mahila Morcha president and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said there is nothing wrong in DMK’s alliance partners asking for share in government and that allies should be given due recognition and respect by parties that head the alliance. She said this at an event on Sunday where she donated sewing machines to 200 women under the Suyam scheme on behalf of the Kovai Makkal Sevai Maiyam.

Responding to Minister I Periyasamy’s statement in Dindigul that there was no scope for coalition government in Tamil Nadu, Vanathi said only second-level leaders of parties in the DMK alliance were speaking about it. “The minister may have made the comment to send a message to allies.

As far as the BJP is concerned, even if alliance parties do not contribute significantly to elections or victory, they will also be given a share in government. It is BJP’s practice to run a government in partnership with alliance parties. BJP has been following this since the regime of former Prime Minister Vajpayee,” she said.

Responding to criticism by CPM MP Su Venkatesan that the union government and Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had scheduled the CA foundation examination during Pongal holidays, Vanathi said the issue would be taken to the notice to the finance minister.

She accused the DMK government of not conducting rehabilitation camps for temple elephants and demanded that the camp be conducted immediately.

Also, Vanathi said she has asked CCMC to take steps to to immediately secure Rs 200 crore promised the chief minister during his recent visit for road development works.