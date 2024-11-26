AIADMK, BJP leaders oppose resolution to set up Karunanidhi's statue in KanniyaKumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: Opposing the proposal to install a statue of late chief minister M Karunanidhi at the Triangle Park in Kanniyakumari, AIADMK and BJP councillors walked out of the urgent meeting of the Kanniyakumari town panchayat on Monday.

In the wake of the silver jubilee celebrations of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar’s statue in Kanniyakumari on December 31 and January 1, the government has been carrying out beautification and development works here.

During the meeting, panchayat president Kumari Stephen of the DMK moved a resolution to install the statue. Sources said that with the support of 14 DMK councillors and a Congress councillor, the resolution was passed, while BJP and AIADMK councillors opposed the same and walked out.

Speaking to TNIE, BJP councillor CS Subash said Gandhi Mandapam on Beach Road is an important landmark in the city, and installing Karunanidhi’s statue at the park, located opposite Gandhi Mandapam, would reduce its significance. "We will not oppose it if the statue is established in some other underdeveloped area," he added.

AIADMK councillor T Nithya said, “As the DMK has more councillors, the resolution was passed. However, we oppose the same as the statue would hide the Gandhi Mandapam.”

Meanwhile, Kumari Stephen said the resolution for the installation of the statue was passed with support from DMK and Congress councillors.



Plea to install statue of Vijayakanth



Seeking permission to install late DMDK leader Vijayakanth’s statue at Triangle Park, the party’s East district president T Amuthan, state IT wing deputy secretary Sivakumar Nagappan and other functionaries submitted a petition during the grievance day meeting at the district collectorate in Nagercoil.