Only Hindus can be recruited to college run by HR&CE dept: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Holding that the provisions of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Act provides for appointment of only Hindus to the posts of a college established by utilising only the temple funds, the Madras High Court dismissed a petition challenging the recruitment notice making eligibility criterion of being a Hindu mandatory.

Justice Vivek Kumar Singh said in a recent order that the college in question was started by the temple and it is a religious institution governed by the provisions of the HR & CE Act. “As per Section 10 of the Act, any appointment to the college, shall be a person professing the Hindu religion,” he said.

He dismissed the petition filed by A Suhail who challenged the notification issued by the Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College for recruitment to various posts. He had stated that he could not become eligible for appointment and hence was deprived of equality in the employment guaranteed under the Constitution.

Rejecting the contentions of the petitioner, the judge held that the college does not come under the provisions of Article 16(1) and 16(2) of the Constitution that deal with equal opportunity and discrimination in education and employment, but it comes under Article 16(5) of the Constitution of India.

HC orders to attach assets of Mylapore Hindu Permanent Fund, MD over fraud

Chennai: The Madras HC has ordered provisional attachment of the properties of Mylapore Hindu Permanent Fund Nidhi Limited and its chairman cum MD Devanathan Yadav in connection with siphoning off depositors’ money. Justice P Velmurugan, on Monday, passed the interim orders on a petition filed by M Satheesh Kumar, president of the Mylapore Hindu Permanent Fund Investors and Depositors Welfare Association. The petitioner had sought the court to order attachment of the properties of the financial institution, its MD Devanathan Yadav and two other persons-R Gunaseelan and D Magimainathan- both employees of Devanathan’s television channel, and transfer the properties to the competent authorities.