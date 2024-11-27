Police halt Tamil Nadu Dalit outfit's rally seeking SC Assembly constituency

KANNIYAKUMARI: Demanding an Assembly constituency to be reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) in the district, members of the Tamil Nadu Dalit Rights Protection Movement started a march (padayatra) from Kanniyakumari to Chennai on Tuesday. However, 47 members of the outfit who took part in the march were arrested for starting the procession without permission.

According to an earlier announcement, the Dalit outfit, led by its founder president Vai Dinakaran, began the march from Gandhi Mandapam to the secretariat. Around 11.45 pm, the Kanniyakumari police stopped the march, and arrested the members. They were released after 6 pm, sources said.

Speaking to TNIE, Vai Dinakaran said neither the Election Commission nor the state governments over the years had taken steps to realise their long-pending demand for an Assembly constituency reserved for SCs in the district.