Puducherry officials on high alert: NDRF team to arrive soon
PUDUCHERRY: With the threat of a cyclone looming over Puducherry, an NDRF team will arrive in the UT on Wednesday to assist with rescue and relief operations, said Collector A Kulothungan at an emergency meeting at the collectorate to outline security and relief measures, adding that the administration is on high alert.
All schools and colleges in Puducherry will remain closed tomorrow. Arrangements are being set up in schools, Anganwadi centres, and marriage halls to shelter people from low-lying areas. Clean drinking water, toilets, bread, and milk will be provided. He also instructed pregnant women to be accommodated in a safe place.
The Fisheries department has been instructed to keep 50 boats ready and account for any fishermen at sea. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to deploy 60 motorcycles for monitoring water stagnation and drainage in vulnerable areas.
Primary health centres will operate 24/7, with doctors on duty and adequate medicine stocks. Special arrangements will be made for pregnant women. Moreover, the emergency control room will be open from Tuesday night.
The Civil Supplies Department will supply 1,000 bread packets and sufficient milk at relief centres from Tuesday onwards. Drinking water and milk will be distributed without restrictions.
Traffic police will monitor congestion caused by the rains. Unauthorized banners will be removed to ensure public safety.
The Collector emphasised the need for all departments, including police, PWD, Revenue, and Electricity, to operate 24/7. Officials were also tasked with inspecting lakes, monitoring their levels, and ensuring uninterrupted water supply to the public.
Key attendees included Deputy Collector Soma Shekhar Apparao, Senior Superintendents of Police Kalaivanan and Praveen Kumar Tripathi, Superintendent of Police Isha Singh, and senior officials from the revenue, disaster management, PWD, electricity, fire, and municipal administration departments.
For emergencies, contact Helpline numbers 112, 1077, and WhatsApp number 9488981070, which will operate round the clock.