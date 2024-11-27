Puducherry officials on high alert: NDRF team to arrive soon

PUDUCHERRY: With the threat of a cyclone looming over Puducherry, an NDRF team will arrive in the UT on Wednesday to assist with rescue and relief operations, said Collector A Kulothungan at an emergency meeting at the collectorate to outline security and relief measures, adding that the administration is on high alert.

All schools and colleges in Puducherry will remain closed tomorrow. Arrangements are being set up in schools, Anganwadi centres, and marriage halls to shelter people from low-lying areas. Clean drinking water, toilets, bread, and milk will be provided. He also instructed pregnant women to be accommodated in a safe place.

The Fisheries department has been instructed to keep 50 boats ready and account for any fishermen at sea. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to deploy 60 motorcycles for monitoring water stagnation and drainage in vulnerable areas.

Primary health centres will operate 24/7, with doctors on duty and adequate medicine stocks. Special arrangements will be made for pregnant women. Moreover, the emergency control room will be open from Tuesday night.