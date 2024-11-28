After Madras HC rules in its favour, CCMC razes encroachments on Saramedu Road

COIMBATORE: Officials from the town planning department began razing down encroachments on Saramedu Road and the Saramedu Vaikkal on Wednesday.

A few people had built encroachments on Saramedu Road and the Saramedu Vaikkal in Ward 86 of the South Zone of the city for commercial stores.

After complaints were raised, the town planning department officials of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) served the encroachers with notices and warned the encroachers to evacuate the place immediately.

However, they refused to evacuate. Later, a case was filed against them at the Madras High Court. After multiple rounds of trial, the final verdict came in favour of city corporation.

Based on the order, CCMC issued notices to encroachers a month ago instructing them to vacate the place immediately. However, they did not evict. On Wednesday, CCMC officials along with police, removed the encroachments.

A senior official from the town planning section, told TNIE, “A total of 5,300 sq ft of land in Saramedu was encroached. All the encroached land will be retrieved and fenced soon."