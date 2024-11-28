Cyclone Fengal disrupts life in Cuddalore, rough seas and 10-feet waves hit coastal areas

CUDDALORE: Cyclone Fengal has led to heavy rainfall and disrupted normal life in Cuddalore, with rough seas and waves rising over 10 feet on the coast, significantly higher than the usual 2 feet. Coastal areas, including Thazhanguda, Devanampattinam, Singarathoppu, and Sothikuppam, are affected.

The district recorded an average rainfall of 5.23 cm from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning, and the downpour continued on Wednesday. Educational institutions remained closed following an order by Collector Sibi Aditya Senthil Kumar.

Following the warning issued by the Fisheries Department not to venture into the sea, fishers have secured their boats and fishing equipment in the harbours. The Cuddalore Port has raised Cyclone Warning Signal Number 3 owing to strong winds and heavy rain. Fire and rescue teams, including 270 personnel, swimmers, and equipment, are on standby at 16 fire stations across the district. The fire department has readied rescue boats, safety gear, ropes, wood-cutting machines, and generator-powered lights for emergencies.

Collector inspects monsoon preparations

Collector Sibi Aditya Senthil Kumar inspected multiple areas, including health care facilities to ensure stocks of medicines and provisions for pregnant women along with relief camps on Wednesday, to assess the rain preparedness measures.

Addressing the press, he said, “A total of 28 cyclone shelters, 14 multi-purpose safety centres, and 191 temporary relief camps have been prepared across the district. Rescue and relief teams, including 30 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 25 from the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF), are on standby. All departments, including revenue, rural development, highways, electricity, public works, fire services, and police, have been directed to implement precautionary measures.”