Farmers in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri delighted as silk cocoon price rises by Rs 80 to Rs 700 per kilogram

DHARMAPURI: Farmers in Dharmapuri are delighted as the price of silk cocoon rose by around Rs 80 per kilogram to Rs 700. Farmers said the increase in price of silk in the global market has impacted local prices, despite rains affecting the cocoons.

Dharmapuri Silk Cocoon Market, which is located at the Four-road Junction, is where cocoons are auctioned on a daily basis. Each day the market trades about two tonnes of cocoons.

Over the past few months, the prices of cocoons stagnated between Rs 600 to Rs 620 per kilogram. However, since Tuesday, the price rose to Rs 700 per kilogram.

Speaking to TNIE, M G Manivannan, a sericulturist from Dharmapuri said, “Right now the quality of silk produced is not our peak quality production. This is due to the rains and the overcast weather condition, moisture in the air impacts the quality of the cocoons. Despite this, we are getting Rs 700 per kilo gram, so naturally we are happy.”