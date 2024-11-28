Farmers in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri delighted as silk cocoon price rises by Rs 80 to Rs 700 per kilogram

DHARMAPURI: Farmers in Dharmapuri are delighted as the price of silk cocoon rose by around Rs 80 per kilogram to Rs 700. Farmers said the increase in price of silk in the global market has impacted local prices, despite rains affecting the cocoons.
Dharmapuri Silk Cocoon Market, which is located at the Four-road Junction, is where cocoons are auctioned on a daily basis. Each day the market trades about two tonnes of cocoons.
Over the past few months, the prices of cocoons stagnated between Rs 600 to Rs 620 per kilogram. However, since Tuesday, the price rose to Rs 700 per kilogram.
Speaking to TNIE, M G Manivannan, a sericulturist from Dharmapuri said, “Right now the quality of silk produced is not our peak quality production. This is due to the rains and the overcast weather condition, moisture in the air impacts the quality of the cocoons. Despite this, we are getting Rs 700 per kilo gram, so naturally we are happy.”
Manivannan added, “If farmers are able to provide their best quality, the price would soar to Rs 850 to Rs 900 per kilogram.”
Another sericulturist, P Srinivasan from Madhikonpalayam said. “While there is a price hike, it is not enough. Nearly five years ago, when a kilo gram of silk was sold at Rs 5,000, the cocoon producers earned about Rs 1,000 per kilo gram. Now the price is between Rs 4,600 -Rs 4,800, so we should be getting more. Earlier this year when the price of silk was less than Rs 4,000, we got about Rs 600 only. Considering the situation years ago, the price is lesser.”
When TNIE spoke to officials in the Sericulture market, they said “The price of silk cocoons is linked to silk prices in the global market. When the price of silk rises, the price of raw materials also rises. Now, there is an increase in global demand causing a price rise. On Tuesday, the price of silk cocoons was Rs 700 per kilo gram and on Wednesday, the max price was at Rs 706 per kilo gram. The average price was Rs 635 and the minimum price was Rs 535 per kilo gram.”