Road Safety Patrol to be expanded to more Tiruppur schools

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur City Police plan to expand the Road Safety Patrol (RSP) programme, which is being implemented in nine schools, to other schools.

As part of its efforts to address traffic congestion, police launched the Road Safety Patrol programme on November 13 in two higher secondary schools on Angeripalayam Road, Nanjappa Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Anupparpalayam Government Higher Secondary School, Pooluvapatti Government High School, Noyyal Street Corporation High School, and Vijayapuram Government High School.

Each RSP team, which consists of 35 to 45 students, is engaged in traffic regulation in front of schools and on the school premises. A teacher and traffic warden from police guide the students. The RSP teams regulate traffic in the morning and evening.

“Under this programme, the RSP team is provided with wristbands by the police. This programme is yielding good results. Traffic congestion has decreased on roads near the schools. So we plan to expand this to more schools,” the officials added.

City Police Commissioner S Lakshmi told TNIE, “The RSP has been implemented in five schools in Tiruppur north range and four schools in south range. This solves the traffic problem in front of schools and also raises traffic awareness among students, parents, and the public. We are discussing the idea to expand this initiative to other schools as needed if they want it.”