College girl confined and raped for two days, one held in Tamil Nadu

MAYILADUTHURAI: In a suspected gang-rape of 17-year-old college girl, one person was arrested under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday and at least five more, including a juvenile, are under investigation in Mayiladuthurai. The girl was allegedly illegally detained for two days at a secluded spot and sexually assaulted by the accused.

“We are waiting for the final medical report and an investigation is still underway,” Mayiladuthurai SP G Stalin told TNIE.

K Rekha, District Child Protection Officer in-charge of Mayiladuthurai, said, “The victim told our counsellors that she was sexually assaulted by multiple people over days. But we are waiting for the initial police probe to be completed.”

According to sources, the victim, who is from Tiruvarur district, was doing her first-year B Com in a college in Mayiladuthurai. A Abinath, a 20-year-old resident of Mayiladuthurai, established contact with her through Instagram and befriended her.