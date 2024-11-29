College girl confined and raped for two days, one held in Tamil Nadu

MAYILADUTHURAI: In a suspected gang-rape of 17-year-old college girl, one person was arrested under Pocso Act and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday and at least five more, including a juvenile, are under investigation in Mayiladuthurai. The girl was allegedly illegally detained for two days at a secluded spot and sexually assaulted by the accused.
“We are waiting for the final medical report and an investigation is still underway,” Mayiladuthurai SP G Stalin told TNIE.
K Rekha, District Child Protection Officer in-charge of Mayiladuthurai, said, “The victim told our counsellors that she was sexually assaulted by multiple people over days. But we are waiting for the initial police probe to be completed.”
According to sources, the victim, who is from Tiruvarur district, was doing her first-year B Com in a college in Mayiladuthurai. A Abinath, a 20-year-old resident of Mayiladuthurai, established contact with her through Instagram and befriended her.
Abinath met the girl at Tiruvarur Bus Stand on Monday afternoon, and allegedly took her to a village near Mayiladuthurai where he sexually assaulted her. She was allegedly kept under illegal confinement and was dropped near the Mayiladuthurai bus stand by the perpetrators in a car on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the girl’s parents filed a missing complaint in Tiruvarur on Tuesday and in Mayiladuthurai on Wednesday after they were unable to reach her. The victim was rescued on Wednesday, and a Pocso case was registered at the Mayiladuthurai All Women Police Station on Thursday. Police later arrested Abinath and produced him before a magistrate and remanded him in judicial custody.
Minor gives statement to magistrate, probe on
A press note from Mayiladuthurai police said at least five people aided the sexual assault and their role is being investigated. The survivor was produced before a magistrate and she had given a statement, police said.
Speaking to TNIE, the SP said, “The victim has given contradictory statements. Based on initial investigation, we have arrested one person. A medical examination was conducted on Thursday.”
A senior official from the health department said, “The medical examination is of two phases, physical and chemical.” The SP said, “If gang rape is confirmed, the perpetrators will not be spared.”