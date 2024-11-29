India considers whole world its family: President Droupadi Murmu

NILGIRIS: India has always followed the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and considers the whole world its family, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday.

Addressing the faculty and students of the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, Murmu said, “India is rising, and the world is acknowledging our growth in various sectors, including defence. India is moving towards indigenisation and self-reliance to keep the armed forces ready to meet future challenges.

The country’s defence exports have increased 30 times over the last decade, and the country is exporting defence equipment to more than 100 countries. The ‘Make in India’ initiative has played a key role in this initiative.”

Talking about geopolitical environment, Murmu said we have to develop a deep understanding of national and global issues. “We should also prepare for new national security challenges like cyber warfare and terrorism. The issue of climate change is acquiring new dimensions which should also be understood and managed. Updated knowledge and cutting edge technologies based on intensive research are required to be applied,” she said

Murmu congratulated women who are making their mark in every field, including armed forces.

“I was glad to meet the woman officer deployed in Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield. Women officers are now commanding various units in all the three services. In Indian Navy, a woman has been posted as commanding officer of the frontline warship for the first time. I look forward to seeing more women joining the armed forces,” she said.