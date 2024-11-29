Tamil Nadu govt urged to acquire Ettayapuram Zamin's palace, open it for public

THOOTHUKUDI: The state government was urged to acquire the Ettayapuram Zamin Palace, which is lying in a dilapidated condition, so that people can visit the historically important site.

The palace, belonging to the Zamin of Ettayapuram, is spread across 18 acres in Ettayapuram town panchayat limit.

Sources said the palace, guarded by one of the legal heirs of the Zamin family, is nearly 600 years old and has numerous compartments and blocks. Palanquins used by the royal family, a 5-foot Lord Saraswati idol and other artefacts have been damaged.

Senthil, a resident of Ettayapuram, said the land belongs to the government and is categorised as porambokke land. Taking advantage of a property-sharing dispute between the kin of the Zamin, some anti-social elements were removing the valuables from the palace as the locals believe there are some treasure troves, he alleged.

Revenue officials had issued pattas for some of the lands belonging to the Zamin, even as a case on property dispute is sub-judice, he added.

E Ramkumar Raja, one of the legal heirs of the Zamin, said some persons had demolished a 350-year-old diwan building recently and sold it to private parties after obtaining pattas illegally.

Attempts were also made to dismantle the old palace. These century-old buildings are of archaeological importance and contain artefacts, and the district administration must take necessary measures to open the palace for tourists, he said.

BJP functionary Dinesh Rodi, in a petition, stated that Ettayapuram Zamin was the largest in Tirunelveli district and has a long history. Tamil poet Bharathiyar was honoured as Mahakavi Barathi at this palace. However, the palace remains dilapidated due to lack of maintenance.

The state government must acquire the palace and also rebuild the model of the dismantled Diwan building, he said. Rodi also sought the establishment of a bronze statue of Ettappa Nayakkar.