Madras HC seeks timeline from Tamil Nadu to implement order to conserve water bodies

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought a response from the state government on the time required to implement a series of directions issued by the court for the conservation of water bodies in the state in March this year.



A special bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi sought the response following a contempt petition filed by Advocate R Manibharathi over the delay in implementing the aforementioned directions, which were issued on a batch of petitions filed by him against a road project that was carried out near the bunds of two major irrigation tanks — Vandiyur and Thenkal Kanmoi — in Madurai district.



Some of the key directions issued in the petition included the creation of a dedicated website containing a list of water bodies in the state, along with their survey number, location, area, dimensions etc within six months, identification and removal of encroachments in the said water bodies, cancellation of pattas issued in respect of water bodies after January 2000 and restoration of the water bodies.



The advocate had also filed another Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition to remove constructions made in the bunds of Vandiyur tank. He claimed that in the name of beautification and rejuvenation works, the Madurai corporation has allowed several commercial buildings in the bunds of the tank, thereby creating a risk of pollution and encroachments. Both the matters were adjourned to December 6.