Rs 10-cr project to strengthen, widen 50-year-old Uppilipalayam flyover

COIMBATORE: On Friday, the Superintending Engineer (SE) of the National Highways wing of the State Highways Department, G Dakshinamoorthy, visited the district and inspected ongoing and new projects.

Officials inspected the ongoing Saibaba Colony flyover project on Mettupalayam Road. The SE instructed officials to expedite the work and finish the project in a year.

The team continued inspection at Sanganoor Canal junction on the same road, where NH officials have planned to carry out improvement works worth Rs 20 crore, including the establishment of a roundabout and widening the four-lane road to six lanes.

Based on plans to widen the Mettupalayam Road at about Rs 150 crore, the SE inspected areas where major works are set to be carried out. After concerns were raised about the dilapidated Bhavani River bridge at Mettupalayam, the SE also inspected the bridge and instructed officials to take up repair work soon.

Later, the SE and Coimbatore division NH officials inspected the 50-year-old Uppilipalayam flyover for strengthening and widening works. A proposal has already been sent to carry out necessary works at `10 crore. Once funds are allocated, works including widening the roundabout and ramps will be taken up.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official with the NH wing of the State Highways Department in Coimbatore Division said, “Around 10% of the Saibaba Colony flyover project works has been completed and the SE inspected it today. Around nine pillar works, including work on three pillars up to the pier level, have been completed.

The flyover’s service road work is now underway. We plan to finish the project in a year. Apart from that, the Sanganoor Canal junction was inspected by the SE where we’ve planned to construct a roundabout, widen the road and improve the junction at Rs 20 crore to reduce traffic congestion on Mettupalayam Road.”