DMK’s dynastic politics will end in 2026: EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said people will put an end to dynastic politics in the 2026 Assembly election.

Addressing media persons at Salem airport, he said people will not give space for the state to get the skids under the one family rule.

Commenting on Udhyanidhi Stalin’s elevation as deputy chief minister, Palaniswami said though there were several senior leaders in the DMK who had gone to jail under MISA, the post was given to him due to dynastic politics. When pointed out to statements by DMK leaders that dynasty politics is prevalent in neighbouring states too, Palaniswami asked, “If one is doing wrong, can another one do the same?”

Commening on the induction of V Senthil Balaji in the ministry, Palaniswami said “There is suspicion among people whether police would take action against Balaji if he violates the bail conditions set by the Supreme Court, as the CM has appreciated him and he is a minister now.”

On questions related to O Panneerselvam’s statement about merger of AIADMK factions, Palaniswami said, “Supreme Court and the Election Commission have clearly given recognition to us, and OPS has been removed from the party’s basic membership. Hereafter, media should not talk about the AIADMK being divided.”

In a post on X, Palaniswami also charged that the maladministration of the Chennai corporation had led to the death of Ayyappan who fell into an uncovered stormwater drain in Ashok Nagar. Stalin should take stern action against those responsible for the death and provide `25 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased.