Flight schedules at Chennai Airport likely to be impacted due to IAF rehearsals

According to a release from the airport, the schedules of flights will be altered, with delays ranging from 15 minutes to two hours at various intervals.
Flight schedules at Chennai Airport are expected to be disrupted as the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducts rehearsals of its aircraft over the Chennai skyline.
CHENNAI: Flight schedules at Chennai Airport are expected to be disrupted as the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducts rehearsals of its aircraft over the Chennai skyline.

According to a release from the airport, the schedules of flights will be altered, with delays ranging from 15 minutes to two hours at various intervals. The first closure is scheduled for 1 October, from 1.45pm to 3.15pm, with additional closures occurring on 2 and 3 October, and from 5 to 8 October.

"We encourage passengers to stay updated by checking flight schedules and communicating with their airlines for the latest information," said a spokesman from Chennai Airport.

The airport is working in close coordination with the Indian Air Force to ensure a smooth travel experience during this extraordinary event, the release added.

