Flight schedules at Chennai Airport likely to be impacted due to IAF rehearsals

CHENNAI: Flight schedules at Chennai Airport are expected to be disrupted as the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducts rehearsals of its aircraft over the Chennai skyline.

According to a release from the airport, the schedules of flights will be altered, with delays ranging from 15 minutes to two hours at various intervals. The first closure is scheduled for 1 October, from 1.45pm to 3.15pm, with additional closures occurring on 2 and 3 October, and from 5 to 8 October.

"We encourage passengers to stay updated by checking flight schedules and communicating with their airlines for the latest information," said a spokesman from Chennai Airport.

The airport is working in close coordination with the Indian Air Force to ensure a smooth travel experience during this extraordinary event, the release added.