Project report for TN Kovilpatti airstrip: TIDCO floats bid to select contractor

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has floated bids to select a contractor for preparing a detailed project report for the development of infrastructure for the Kovilpatti airstrip for Flying Training Organisation (FTO) operations, official sources said.

The plan is to make the existing air strip suitable for code 2B aircraft operation, which includes Dornier 228. TIDCO intended to establish FTO to help the country overcome its current shortage of trained pilots, decrease its dependence on foreign training for pilots and also contribute significantly to the growth of aviation.

The DPR shall include planning, design and implementation aspects of the FTO, ensuring the facility meets all regulatory and operational standards. The selected consultant has to prepare the Kovilpatti airstrip in accordance with Director General Civil Aviation section 4-aerodrome standards.

The contractor has to prepare a master plan covering the requirement of operational area including parking bay for minimum 10 trainer aircraft, other services and plots for the proposed minimum two FTOs, service providers area which include FTO hangars, teaching-cum-laboratory and administrative area and common amenities.

The Kovilpatti airstrip is an unused runway at a distance of 6 km from Kovilpatti town. This is an asphalt topped runway measuring about 1.2 km in length and 15 metres in width. This was built by Lakshmi Mills for its private plane on 63 hectares leased from the state government in two villages Nalatinputhur and Thonugal.

Though the runway has suffered normal wear and tear due to weather over the last 20 years, there is no vegetation growth on the surface indicating ease of being put to use once again after basic repairs.

Developed for private plane

