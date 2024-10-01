Will remove mussels in Pulicat after monsoon: TN government

CHENNAI: The Ennore-Pulicat wetland complex, which is ecologically sensitive and attracts thousands of migratory birds annually, is losing its biodiversity due to extensive spread of invasive Charru mussels, the same species that wreaked havoc in Kerala’s Ashtamudi Lake, a Ramsar site, in Kollam district.

Despite such a crisis brewing, the Tamil Nadu government is buying more time and has initiated no removal work so far.

In the last one year, repeatedly, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the government to come up with a solution and start removing the invasive mussels but no concrete step was taken. On Monday, the government once again delayed removal and informed the tribunal that it would commence the works after northeast monsoon in January.

The theory that the government put forth citing scientists of Dr MGR Fisheries College and Research Institute is that freshwater influx would kill the Charru mussels during the monsoon so that it could spend only less money for the removal after rains.

This has irked the bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member K Satyagopal, who demanded scientific evidence to back its theory.

Satyagopal said during the southwest monsoon this year, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts received above normal rains. If freshwater can kill these mussels, then it should have been controlled, he said.

“Did you assess the density of Charru mussels before and after monsoon? If you can provide the data, then we can believe. Kerala receives more rains than Tamil Nadu, then why Charru mussels couldn’t be controlled there,” he questioned the government counsel.