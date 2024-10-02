Cops make alterations at Red Cross junction to reduce traffic congestion

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City traffic police has made a few alterations and changed traffic flow at the Red Cross Junction near the district court complex. Coimbatore City traffic police along with other departments have been introducing new changes in the traffic across the city in order to reduce the traffic congestion on busy roads.

As part of the measures, traffic police have introduced a change at the Red Cross Junction. A temporary roundabout has been set up by altering the existing roundabouts. With this, vehicles coming from the State Bank Road, Huzur Road and the old post office Road can turn right at the roundabout and reach the district court complex.

Similarly, vehicles proceeding towards Gandhipuram from the Government Arts College Road and the Race Course Road can turn right at the roundabout and proceed to Gandhipuram.

The Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan along with other officials inspected the temporary roundabout at the junction and the traffic flow on Monday. Sources said motorists and the public’s opinions will be received and depending on the feedback, necessary changes and improvements would be made at the junction.