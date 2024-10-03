9-year-old’s vision restored after retired Tamil Nadu doctor makes it his mission

DHARMAPURI: A retired government doctor goes a step beyond his call of duty to give a nine-year-old boy blind at birth due to a cataract, a new lease of life. Now, the doctor and the boy’s family are taking steps to conduct heart surgery and cure him of congenital heart disease.

In 2022, Dr K Kalaiarasan, an ophthalmologist working with the health department met seven-year-old M Sri Sakthi during a health camp at a private school, near Harur. The child’s parents had brought him there hoping to cure the child’s blindness.

As the boy was born with a congenital heart disease and cataract, there was a high chance of him losing his life during surgery. However, Dr K Kalaiarasan had refused to give up and today, two years later, the child can see.

Speaking to TNIE, Kalaiarasan who is now retired, said, “After the camp, we conducted comprehensive medical checks in Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital and the Government Hospital in Egmore under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK). However, ophthalmologists refused to conduct surgery due to his congenital heart condition.

Later, he was also removed from the RBSK list. After my retirement, I made it my mission to help the child. For nearly a year, we met numerous doctors and some came forward and conducted the surgery in August. Now the boy can see. Our next mission is to make sure that the heart problem is treated.”

S Murugan, the child’s father, said, “We hail from Arasanatham, a tribal hamlet in Sitheri where we work as labourers. For the past seven years, my son has been bedridden. Had it not been Dr K Kalaiarasan’s efforts, my son would still not have seen. Now he can play with other children and this has given him the confidence to pursue treatment for his heart condition.”

Dr Kalaiarasan added, “The family has sent a letter to the chief minister, thanking him for the ‘Kannoli Kappom Thittam’ which helped the family avail proper treatment. Now they have sought the state government’s help for his heart surgery. The child’s condition is complex.”

When enquired, health department officials said that they would look into the matter and take necessary steps.