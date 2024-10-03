Tamil Nadu: VCK meet urges union govt to frame national policy on liquor prohibition

KALLAKURICHI: Thousands of women thronged the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s (VCK) liquor eradication conference held at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi on Wednesday.

Members of DMK, Congress, CPI, CPM, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Indian Union Muslim League, and Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi participated in the conference.

The conference proposed 12 resolutions to implement total alcohol and drug prohibition in the country. Declaration of prohibition as a national policy, special funds for liquor eradication, curbing of drug trafficking, setting up rehabilitation centres at taluk levels, passing resolutions at the state assemblies, involving women’s self help groups in the movement and providing alternative jobs to Tasmac workers were among the resolutions passed at the meeting.

Leader of VCK and MP, Thol Thirumavalavan, inaugurated the conference by garlanding a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar and Buddha, followed by reading out the 12 resolutions.

“Despite rumours that there are cracks in the alliance with the DMK, senior members of the party have come to the conference. This shows the principles of the party that is willing to abolish liquor,” Thirumavalavan said, adding the CM MK Stalin had said this was his aim too but he is working towards addressing the practical difficulties in implementing it.

“I was working as a scientist at the forensic department, and not once in my career I’ve even mistakenly tasted alcohol. So, sister and former Governor Tamilisai Sounderrajan need not doubt my principles,” he said.