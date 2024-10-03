Tamil Nadu: VCK meet urges union govt to frame national policy on liquor prohibition

KALLAKURICHI: Thousands of women thronged the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi’s (VCK) liquor eradication conference held at Ulundurpet in Kallakurichi on Wednesday.
Members of DMK, Congress, CPI, CPM, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Indian Union Muslim League, and Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi participated in the conference.
The conference proposed 12 resolutions to implement total alcohol and drug prohibition in the country. Declaration of prohibition as a national policy, special funds for liquor eradication, curbing of drug trafficking, setting up rehabilitation centres at taluk levels, passing resolutions at the state assemblies, involving women’s self help groups in the movement and providing alternative jobs to Tasmac workers were among the resolutions passed at the meeting.
Leader of VCK and MP, Thol Thirumavalavan, inaugurated the conference by garlanding a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar and Buddha, followed by reading out the 12 resolutions.
“Despite rumours that there are cracks in the alliance with the DMK, senior members of the party have come to the conference. This shows the principles of the party that is willing to abolish liquor,” Thirumavalavan said, adding the CM MK Stalin had said this was his aim too but he is working towards addressing the practical difficulties in implementing it.
“I was working as a scientist at the forensic department, and not once in my career I’ve even mistakenly tasted alcohol. So, sister and former Governor Tamilisai Sounderrajan need not doubt my principles,” he said.
"Although he had reservations with many of Gandhi’s ideologies including his views on caste, the decision was made to have the conference on his birth anniversary only because he stood for two principles- secularism and prohibition," he added.
It is the claim of caste Hindus that oppressed communities need liquor due to the nature of their jobs, in order to survive.
“This stereotyping of dalit and tribal people in their jobs and thereby justifying liquor sales is a caste-bound notion and we in this conference vehemently oppose such theories and call for a total prohibition to preserve the potential of the people that would be otherwise drained in this vile loop of liquor and drugs mafia,” he said.
Senior leaders RS Bharati and TKS Elangovan of DMK represented their party in support of the conference.
“Tamil language is the only classical language across the globe to have the legacy of women poets and most of our women poets in Tamil literature have talked about the bad effects of liquor. A person who wants to live a life of self respect should quit liquor and I fully support the cause of this women led conference,” said Elangovan.
Women leaders of CPI, CPI(M), INC, MDMK, MMK and TVK took the front stage in the conference.
Annie Raja of CPI said, “This conference led by lakhs of women will surely see the light. We will cherish the victory of abolishing liquor and drugs, just like the women warriors of the freedom struggle movement.”
Muthulakshmi Veerapan of TVK stated that boys and men should enforce military-like self discipline when it comes to alcohol and ganja. “The men should realise this and quit alcohol, and raise better families,” she added.
12 resolutions
Declare prohibition as national police as stated in Article 47 of the Constitution
Special funds to state governments implementing prohibition
More funds to state implementing prohibition
Set up prohibition inquiry commission
Announcing a time scale for total prohibition
Taking concrete measures to control drug trafficking
Involving women’s SHGs in the anti-alcohol campaign
Establishing de-addiction centres in all government hospitals
Setting up rehabilitation centres at taluk level
Providing alternative jobs for Tasmac workers
Passing a resolution in state assembly
All parties invited to join the prohibition campaign