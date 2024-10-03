TN: 20 pc of WRD tanks are bone dry, storage level in 6k waterbodies below 25 pc

CHENNAI: Out of the 14,139 tanks maintained by the Water Resources Department (WRD) across the state, 2,802 tanks (20%) are completely dry, while water levels in 5,963 (40%) are below 25%, according to WRD data accessed by TNIE.

The situation is particularly concerning in districts like Madurai and Tirunelveli. Out of 1,340 tanks in Madurai, 487 have no water and 419 of 780 tanks in Tirunelveli are dry.

Official sources pointed out that the lack of proper links between tanks and reservoirs, coupled with encroachments, is making it difficult to maintain water storage in these waterbodies, even when the state had substantial rainfall this year.

K Subramanian, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, told TNIE, “According to the IMD data, the state has received 19% more rainfall than usual during the southwest monsoon this year. Additionally, there was good inflow in the Cauvery belt. However, many irrigation tanks in the delta districts remain dry.”

Subramanian further explained that farmers in the delta used to cultivate crops in all three seasons — Thaladi, Kuruvai, and Samba — every year. Now, due to water shortage, most farmers have restricted their farming to just two seasons.