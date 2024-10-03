TN Governor RN Ravi, CM Stalin pays respects to Gandhi, Kamaraj and Shastri

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and leaders of political parties paid homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and former CM K Kamaraj on Wednesday. While the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri fell on Wednesday, the death anniversary of former Kamaraj was also observed on the day.
The governor paid floral tributes to the portraits of Gandhi and Shastri at the Raj Bhavan and recalled their services to the nation. The CM, deputy CM, ministers and Chennai Mayor R Priya paid floral tributes to Gandhi’s portrait in the Museum Complex in Egmore. On behalf of the DMK, ministers PK Sekarbabu and Ma Subramaniam paid floral tributes to late leader K Kamaraj at his memorial in Guindy.
The CM, in his message on X handle, recalled the services of Kamaraj to the nation.
On behalf of the AIADMK, former ministers D Jayakumar, C Ponnaiyan and others paid floral tributes to the Gandhi statue in Gandhi Mandapam. Later, they also paid homage to late leader K Kamaraj at his memorial in Guindy.
“Mahatma Gandhi is the face of non-violence, communal harmony and truth. To call him as the soul of India is not a mere exaggeration. The need for Gandhi’s presence is more felt in the current environment than in his times. Let us defeat the forces that divide the people and work for blossoming a Nation that Mahatma Gandhi wished to see,” the CM said in his message on his X handle.
Later, in a statement here, the CM exhorted the people to wear dresses made of khadi clothes. He said the state government has been giving 30% discounts throughout the year for the cotton and cotton polyester and cotton silk varieties of clothes.
Meanwhile, leaders and members of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) organised a rally in the city on Wednesday to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti and promote the message of peace and harmony. Hundreds of Congress cadre led by TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai gathered near former Chief Minister K Kamaraj’s statue in Anna Salai and marched towards the Connemara library, where they paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.