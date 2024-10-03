TN Governor RN Ravi, CM Stalin pays respects to Gandhi, Kamaraj and Shastri

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and leaders of political parties paid homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and former CM K Kamaraj on Wednesday. While the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri fell on Wednesday, the death anniversary of former Kamaraj was also observed on the day.

The governor paid floral tributes to the portraits of Gandhi and Shastri at the Raj Bhavan and recalled their services to the nation. The CM, deputy CM, ministers and Chennai Mayor R Priya paid floral tributes to Gandhi’s portrait in the Museum Complex in Egmore. On behalf of the DMK, ministers PK Sekarbabu and Ma Subramaniam paid floral tributes to late leader K Kamaraj at his memorial in Guindy.

The CM, in his message on X handle, recalled the services of Kamaraj to the nation.