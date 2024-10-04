Conduct detailed quality study on damage to Marthandam overbridge: Politicos

KANNIYAKUMARI: After a pit developed on the upper side of the Marthandam overbridge for the second time in six months, political parties urged for a detailed study on quality.

Sources said, Marthandam over bridge extends from Pamman to Kuzhithurai for about 2.75 km, completed at a cost of Rs 225 crore in 2018. Though the contract period ended, the National Highways continued maintenance. A pit of 1.5 square metres developed on the top portion of the bridge in May.

Though NH officials inspected and took measures to repair it, another pit developed within six months, on Wednesday. As the pit posed a danger to commuters, it was closed. Collector Alagumeena inspected the damaged portion of the bridge, and asked the NH officials to repair it.

Vilavancode Congress MLA Tharahai Cuthbert told TNIE that the bridge was in the Vilavancode assembly constituency.

"Recently, a large debri fell from the bridge. However, no one was injured. The bridge has been constructed without quality material and should be closed down, and renovated completely. A complete probe on the deterioration of the bridge and those involved in its construction is necessary," she said and added that she would protest if the inaction continued.

CPM district secretariat member V Anantha Sekar said, "We asked about the bad quality of materials during the bridge construction. Since the bridge was opened, it started deteriorating."

He urged authorities to do a detailed stability study on the bridge and prevent very heavy vehicles from travelling on it. When contacted, NH officials said that they started repair works on the damaged portion on the bridge. Overloading vehicles plying over the bridge caused the damage.