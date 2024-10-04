Kodanad heist: two more witnesses questioned

COIMBATORE: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CB-CID, probing the Kodanad murder-cum-heist case, questioned two witnesses at the Police Recruit School (PRS) premises in the city on Thursday.

The first witness Prabhakaran, is an employee at a private bank in Pondicherry. He was asked for transaction details of suspects in this case. We sought details from private bank authorities and their officer submitted it to us, a senior investigating officer said.

The other witness was a priest-cum-helper namely Vignesh who had performed and assisted with poojas at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence before the heist. He was questioned about the suspects and their visit to Poes Garden.

"The SIT Team has recorded statements from over 350 witnesses from various angles to strengthen the case. However, they have not retrieved digital records from the Call Detail Records (CDRs) and magnetic tapes.

They expect that the process for this will commence soon based on a court order," the officer said. "Meanwhile, they are waiting for a response from Interpol to trace details of a seven-digit phone number through which an unidentified person contacted the prime suspects between April 27 and 28, 2017, after the heist and murder. We expect this to help us with the investigation."