Objection to Aryan language came from Bishop Robert Caldwel, says Kanimozhi

THOOTHUKUDI: When the Kolkata-based Indian Asiatic Society was accentuating Aryan language, the foremost objection came from Thoothukudi, said MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi at the fifth edition of Thoothukudi Book Fair and Neithal Cultural Festival 2024 here on Thursday. The MP along with Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu inaugurated the fair, scheduled to be conducted from October 3-13, comprising a photo gallery, traditional food arena, discourse and other cultural activities for the public.



Speaking on the occasion, Kanimozhi said, "Thoothukudi has been historically significant for Dravidian ideology. When Asiatic Society was accentuating the Aryan languages to learn more about Indian culture and traditions, the first ever objection came from Thoothukudi. It was Bishop Robert Caldwell who raised objections and later established the Dravidian language family as a precedent to the exotic Aryan languages."



She further said the habit of reading books prompted DMK supremo and late chief minister M Kalaignar Karunanidhi to devise several schemes for the public. "Reading books gives us a clear idea and paves the right path to success. Reading as many books can bring the world into our palms," she said, and also emphasised on the idea of sanitation mentioned in one of Ki Rajanarayanan's novels regarding the practical difficulties faced by people in using sanitation facilities.



Meanwhile, Minister Thangam Thennarasu launched the photo gallery at the festival demonstrating the lifestyle, culture and tradition of Thoothukudi district. The fair will house several counters for various publications that have sold over one lakh books. Further, the district administration has launched special buses for school children and the general public for visiting the fair.



The event was attended by Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Collector K Elambahavath, legislators MC Shanmugaiah, GV Markandeyan, Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) secretary S K Murugan and other dignitaries.