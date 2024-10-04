Tiruchy railway division's first coach restaurant goes live at railway museum

TIRUCHY: The ‘rail coach restaurant’, set up in a railway coach, on the premises of the railway museum in the city was inaugurated on Thursday, making it a first for Tiruchy railway division.

Tiruchy Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) MS Anbalagan inaugurated the facility. On the facility, Satheesh Kumar, a local, said, "If the restaurant was set up close to the museum building, it would not have been visible to those passing by.

As it has been established beside the museum entrance, it is visible for anyone passing through Bharathiar Salai. Thus, it is likely to get a good response." N Ramesh, a travel agent, said, "As the restaurant is established on the premises of the railway museum, tourists would visit the museum after consuming food at the restaurant.

These kind of plans would always attract more tourists, and we need more such attractions in Tiruchy. I think the rail coach restaurant and the upcoming food street project of the corporation would soon figure in the list of must-visit locations in the city." Sethulakshmi T, a railway passenger, said,

"The railway should also consider establishing one such restaurant on the premises of the Tiruchy railway junction. As the restaurant on the museum premises is a bit far (around 2 km) from the main entrance of the station, only a few passengers are likely to go there.” Meanwhile, sources said that the division is mulling over establishment of similar restaurants in Thanjavur, Villupuram and other major stations.